Use home advantage to win medals at U-20 event

Editorial

  • The global age-grade championship started on Tuesday night with an elaborate opening ceremony at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
  • More than 900 athletes from 114 countries are participating in this 18th edition of the championships.

Kenya has a singular opportunity to showcase her sporting prowess as it hosts the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championship this week. Importantly, it is a moment to demonstrate the country’s hospitality and organisational capabilities. 

