Use global partnership funds to reinforce CBC

The Global Education Summit that ended in London last week, co-hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and British Premier Boris Johnson, was a milestone in the campaign for enhanced funding for learning programmes.

The international community is creating partnership for education financing. Underpinning this is the recognition that national governments, especially in the developing world, do not have adequate resources to fund education and achieve the global development commitments.

Since 1990, the international community has been pushing for attainment of education for all. Several targets have been set but all missed. In 2015, the world set new education targets under the Sustainable Development Goals to be met by 2030 but indicators point to the fact that many countries are unlikely to achieve them.

Unesco statistics show 258 million children and youth are out of school for a number of reasons, key among them lack of cash. Matters have been worsened by Covid-19, which has reduced funds allocated for education.

In Kenya, education takes the largest percentage of the national budget. This year, Sh400 billion has been earmarked for education. But despite the huge allocation, the sector is underfunded. Many programmes cannot be implemented due to inadequate cash.

The government is implementing the competency-based curriculum (CBC) that enters Grade Five this term. The pioneer class is expected to transit to junior secondary school in 2023. Enormous resources are needed for smooth execution and transition.

However, little has been done. In the envisaged reforms, the government is required to establish new schools and expand facilities within the existing institutions.

Teachers need to undergo refresher training to introduce them to the new pedagogical techniques for CBC. Further, the government needs to recruit more teachers, particularly for new learning areas. New teaching and learning resources are also needed.