Use funding for counties to develop the arid lands

The Senate’s approval of the release of additional Sh28.6 billion in allocations to counties is encouraging, coming after months of haggling on how to treat such conditional funds the devolved units receive.

The approval of the disbursement schedule brings the debate to a close after Parliament passed the County Governments’ Additional Allocation Act 2022 following mediation between the Senate and the National Assembly. Initially, the conditional allocations from the national government and grants were included in the Division of Revenue Bill (DoRB), which shares funds raised nationally by the two levels.

In the new allocations, arid and semi-arid counties of Kilifi, Turkana, Wajir, Kwale and West Pokot, in that order, top the additional allocations list.

The conditional allocations also include the Sh13.5 billion for Equalisation Fund to 34 counties, Sh454 million for five regional headquarters and Sh5.2 billion for medical leasing equipment in all the 47 devolved units.

For the Equalisation Fund, the framers of the Constitution specified that, in marginalised counties that have lagged behind in development, it should only be used to provide basic services like water, roads, health facilities and electricity to the extent necessary to bring the quality of those services in those areas to the level generally enjoyed by the rest of the nation.

Coming at a transition period, the additional allocations mean the incoming governors of these five largely disadvantaged counties, as in the other 42, have a big task of making proper use of the funds. The arid and semi-arid counties, particularly, must use the money for poverty alleviation through development projects as dictated to by the Constitution.

This is not the time for costly benchmarking trips and workshops. Scarce resources should not be wasted in junkets and other luxury ventures that are of no benefit to the taxpayer.