Use by-election lessons to avoid pitfalls next year

The just-concluded by-elections in Kiambaa Constituency and Muguga Ward, both in Kiambu County, provided critical lessons for the electoral agency and political players. For starters, the by-elections were peaceful compared to the previous ones in recent times. This is important given the context in which the polls were being conducted.

The main contenders in the by-elections were Jubilee and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) parties. UDA, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, is a splinter from Jubilee. As such, the by-elections were billed as a contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Jubilee Party leader, and his deputy and erstwhile bosom political buddy. Further, since the polls were in the President’s Kiambu County backyard, it meant that any tussle against him was a direct challenge to his influence in the region.

Second, the outcome of the elections indicated a revolt against the status quo. Increasingly, voters are disentangling themselves from the grip of regional and dominant ethnic politics to pursue other alternatives. This is good for democracy. Voters need to make a determination of their future by electing leaders of their choice without tying themselves to ethnicity. This is a call to politicians to change their campaign narratives and focus on what they can deliver to the voters rather than appealing to base ethnic interests.

Third and quite significant is the place of technology in the electoral process. Politicians and bloggers resorted to making misleading public pronouncements on results on social media. Social media was widely used for propaganda and at times to fire up hatred. This trend is bound to get worse in the future and especially during next year’s general election.