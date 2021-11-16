US official Anthony Blinken’s visit crucial

American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is in Nairobi for his first visit to Africa, during which he and his hosts will explore closer relations between the Joe Biden administration and African leaders.

The United States’ top diplomat has carefully selected his itinerary. The choice of Nigeria is hardly surprising, being one of the most powerful countries on the continent, politically and economically, while Senegal is symbolic of the desire to work with Francophone Africa.

Blinken arrives amid raging turmoil in Sudan and Ethiopia, which will top the agenda of his meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta. Washington is pushing for a solution to the dispute from return of martial law in Khartoum after the military kicked its civilian partners out of a coalition government.

In Addis Ababa, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s regime and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPFL) are in a year-long war that is escalating as the rebels look to march on the capital.

The US official should receive some useful tips from President Kenyatta, who, only a few days ago, was in Addis Ababa and held talks with PM Abiy. He has reiterated his call to negotiations that will lead to an unconditional end to the civil war.

The diplomat is expected to discuss regional security issues with Kenya as both are members of the UN Security Council. President Kenyatta, who is the UNSC chairperson, and his American guest are expected to dwell on security issues specifically affecting Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan.