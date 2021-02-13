US crook got off lightly

The jailing, for 15 years, of an American crook who masqueraded as a missionary and sexually abused little Kenyan girls is laudable. However, he got off rather lightly. He deserved a much more severe sentence to serve as a warning to other paedophiles who come into the country purporting to help the needy but end up wrecking the lives of many young boys and girls.

He may have been jailed in his home country, but he committed the offences in Kenya and it would only be fair if, after serving his sentence, he could be brought back here for a second trial.

After all, the pain of his heinous crimes is still being felt here. It would be the best justice for the victims and their families to have the convict tried, convicted, and sentenced to serve a jail term in Kenya as well.

The criminal was able to lure his victims by first establishing an orphanage in Bomet County that he managed with his wife. From 2013 to 2017, Gregory Dow, 61, admitted that he abused little girls aged 13 and below. They expected protection but he preyed on their vulnerability for his sexual gratification.

Sexual predator

Kudos to the Kenyan professionals who blew the whistle. He managed to escape, but his fake children’s home was shut down.

Those who must not escape censure are the officials who registered the children’s home, giving the depraved American access to these young and innocent souls. The officials ought to have carried out background checks to protect children from the sexual predator.

The American judicial system has confirmed that the long arm of the law never tires. Our own corrupt courts sometimes let foreign criminals bribe their way to freedom.