US crook got off lightly

  • The criminal was able to lure his victims by first establishing an orphanage in Bomet County that he managed with his wife.
  • From 2013 to 2017, Gregory Dow, 61, admitted that he abused little girls aged 13 and below.

The jailing, for 15 years, of an American crook who masqueraded as a missionary and sexually abused little Kenyan girls is laudable. However, he got off rather lightly. He deserved a much more severe sentence to serve as a warning to other paedophiles who come into the country purporting to help the needy but end up wrecking the lives of many young boys and girls.

