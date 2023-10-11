Urgently seek solution to bloody Israel-Hamas feud

The raging war between Israel and Palestine and its allies, which has claimed thousands of innocent lives in a few days, has rekindled their long-running animosity and global division.

Unlike in past conflicts, images of the brutality and destruction are widely circulating, further inflaming the hostilities.

It is particularly harrowing for the East African Community (EAC) bloc, which has close ties with the Middle East region, both historical and religious.

US President Joe Biden has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, expressing an unwavering support for the country’s security.

He has also denounced terrorism. This is hardly surprising, considering the alliance between America and Israel.

The UK, France, Germany and Italy have issued a joint statement in support of Israel, as well as condemning Hamas and denouncing terrorism. But Iran has come out in solidarity with Palestine, justifying the attacks by its ally Hamas as a response to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands.

The renewed conflict is a challenge to the African Union (AU) to forge a position that will help to stop the bloodletting and bring the belligerents to the table for a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute of many years.

Now several days since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, besides President Biden, other leaders around the world have also denounced this latest conflagration in the long-running conflict.

In Africa, some have supported Israel while others have rallied behind Palestine. Egypt, which has been playing a mediating role between Hamas and Israel, has asked both sides to “show the utmost restraint” and warned against “the serious danger of escalation” of the conflict.

The brute force employed by both sides is, certainly, not the solution. As some leaders have pointed out, the answer lies in the implementation of two-states solution so that Palestinians can also take charge of their own destiny.