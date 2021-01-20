Urgently pacify the north

There seems to be no end in sight to the perennial suffering of Kenyans in the insecurity-prone north. There are two distinct factors fuelling this: Natural challenges such as the harsh terrain and hostile climate and instigation by interest groups, including politicians.

Some local leaders have conceded that it is politically motivated to create fear so that residents can flee their homes.

Thanks to devolution, remarkable progress has been made in the north, northwest and northeast to boost water supply and ease the rearing of livestock. But a lot more needs to be done. The rising ethnic tension driven by greed must be tackled.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has been reading the riot act to those culpable while dispatching more police officers to the notorious Kapedo trading centre along the Turkana-Baringo county boundary to restore peace and tranquility.

He has also met with leaders from Wajir, Isiolo and Garissa counties to address the endemic conflicts in the region. The politicians, elders and other stakeholders are now working through a peace-building committee.

Latest ambush

However, it is worrying that the bandits are becoming even more emboldened, even killing a senior GSU officer and two other security personnel recently.

This dastardly action signals the seriousness that the situation on the ground demands. The latest ambush has been blamed on a traditional ritual but this can never be justified in this day and age.

Cattle rustling, which is pure armed robbery, has also been referred to as a cultural undertaking to showcase bravery and snatch resources for the young men to pay bride price.

Some of the stolen animals find their way to faraway destinations, such as Nairobi and other towns, confirming that there is more to this than merely cultural activities.

Insecurity must be relentlessly tackled to create a conducive environment for socioeconomic development and progress. The insecure north must be pacified with utmost urgency.