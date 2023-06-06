Urgently fix crisis at police stations amid cash crunch

The police have always come in for stinging criticism for the poor performance of their duties, high-handedness and corruption. These accusations are, of course, a reflection of the general lacklustre situation. But they do not capture the entirety of what the officers have to deal with as they go about law enforcement duties.

Indeed, the police do their job in difficult circumstances. Police stations, where they spend most of their time, are often shabby, untidy and full of stench. It is a punishment to keep them in the muck and filth and expect them to perform well.

The widespread breakdown in the facilities is worrying. It shows a lack of appreciation for the important work these officers do. What one encounters at most police stations is sickening squalor. Worse, suspects are held in horrible conditions yet they should not be punished in any way as they are innocent until proven guilty. That is, of course, the job of the courts.

A cash crunch has hit police stations, worsening the situation. Suspects are being starved in custody as the allegations against them are investigated. It is a horrible treatment of, especially the innocents.

Red flag

The police station bosses have raised the red flag over delays in the disbursement of funds and failure by the government to settle pending bills, saying this hampers their ability to feed the suspects in the cells.

It is a really sad state of affairs with the officers being forced to dig into their pockets to fuel police vehicles and buy stationery. Some of the stations are littered with grounded vehicles.

This is happening and yet, upon assuming office last September, President William Ruto granted financial autonomy to the National Police Service (NPS) to ease its operations. However, nearly nine months later, there have been long delays in disbursing funds. Suppliers across the country are threatening to stop deliveries over pending bills. Whatever the reason for that, this risks compromising national security.

Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki are yet to address the crisis.