Urgently end KQ pilots’ strike

There was chaos at airports across the country following a Kenya Airways pilots’ strike that started yesterday.

Dozens of flights were cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. This is bound to have serious repercussions for the airline and the country as whole.

An urgent resolution of the crisis is essential, as it is the taxpayer who will ultimately pick up the tab.

It is really bad news for the tourism industry, especially the hotel and hospitality sector, KQ being one of the continent’s biggest carriers in this important regional aviation hub.

Though it has been struggling with heavy debts, the national carrier remains a major link for travellers on the continent and beyond for business and leisure. The airline has already apologised to passengers and pledged to do all it can to minimise the inconvenience, including getting them alternative flights.

But when it rains, it pours. Airport workers have also joined the strike, in their own push to get the Kenya Airports Authority to implement a salary agreement that has been pending for several years. KQ says it risks losing at least Sh300 million daily.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association has accused the airline of failing to solve their grievances. The dispute should be quickly and amicably resolved.

It is a baptism of fire for new Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who has accused the pilots of holding the airline and the country hostage, likening their action to “throwing away the baby with the bath water”. He termed it economic sabotage. A five-hour meeting to avert the strike had failed.

The government has pumped billions into the airline to keep it afloat, and this latest setback is more bad news. It is worse for the heavily indebted airline, but the impact on the economy and, especially tourism, will be huge.