Urgent action needed to avert slide into chaos

An ugly side of our otherwise well-organised nation that prides itself in observing the rule of law is playing out. This is the defiance of the cherished separation of powers, which enables the various arms of the government to work harmoniously to maintain law and order.

The case of acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, who has been sentenced to jail for defying court orders seven times, is a tough test for the country. This matter can be resolved easily, as the judge suspended the sentence for seven days, allowing the acting police chief to personally appear before him. If he complies, he will not only avoid serving the jail term, but will also resolve the mounting national conflict.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has protested the withdrawal of the security of a judge who jailed the acting police boss for six months for contempt of court.

This apparent tit for tat can only undermine a system that works so well. CJ Koome sees the threats against the Judiciary as an assault on the Constitution and the rule of law.

Grave threat to the justice system

She has denounced this as intimidation and an affront to the independence of the Judiciary. The latest confrontation has arisen over the abductions of protesters, which the acting IG was summoned to explain but defied the court.

The security detail of judges is a benefit that cannot just be withdrawn just because of a ruling that has displeased certain quarters. We could not agree more with the CJ that those entrusted with upholding justice and safeguarding rights cannot just be intimidated and bullied for their rulings, which are at the core of the delivery of justice.

According to the CJ, Article 160 of the Constitution “unequivocally protects judicial independence, and the Judiciary shall not be subject to the control or direction of any other person or authority”.