Uphold media freedom

Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has pledged that the Ruto administration will create a conducive policy environment for media independence and growth.

Speaking at an event held to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, the CS promised to look into complaints on the use of government revenue to curtail media freedom.

The previous government was widely accused of cutting back on and delaying payments for, advertising in a growing trend that has starved media houses of resources, leading to regular mass layoffs and scaling down of business.

Mr Owalo’s pledge is a welcome breath of fresh air, coming after years of pain for media houses.

Besides arbitrary arrests, unwarranted jailing, killings, threats and physical attacks, journalists have operated under very harsh conditions. Just last month, a top Pakistani journalist was killed in Kenya.

Should the government keep its word, it will not only be adhering to a constitutional imperative but also furthering President William Ruto’s pledge to respect the rule of law.

Besides, in addition to creating jobs, a vibrant media is the lifeblood of democracy.

Mercifully, the country has legally entrenched mechanisms for anyone to seek redress for media excesses. Journalists, too, are subject to a strictly enforced code of ethics.

Furthermore, the media safeguards public interest by shining the spotlight on matters that the government need to prioritise and address.

It is unfortunate that this dialectical agenda-setting role is largely seen in adversarial terms.

It would be pointless for the media to resort to platitudes, sycophancy and what has come to be derogatorily termed ‘development journalism’.

For, in pointing out the excesses of the government, the media offer a crucial platform for a continuous and candid national conversation.