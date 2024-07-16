Uphold Kiswahili’s stature

A language that is spoken by nearly 200 million people in East Africa, the Middle East and beyond, Kiswahili is an asset that Kenyans, and especially their leaders, must cherish and uphold.

This common language is one of the unifying factors in this region, providing a forum for the East African Community (EAC) to forge closer co-operation.

It is, therefore, shocking that the transition to the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is likely to downgrade this lingua franca.

Kiswahili teachers and scholars are alarmed about the bid to make Kiswahili optional in the Grade 8 test in Kenya’s new system of education.

We fully agree with the scholars and the Association of Swahili Teachers, who have denounced a government policy they fear will water down the importance of the language by making it an optional subject in this year's Grade 8 national examination.

East Africa's lingua franca

This is the wrong step to make at a time when East Africa's lingua franca is expected to play a greater role in regional and continental integration. Under the new policy, Kiswahili will no longer be a compulsory subject in the national examinations.

It is an ill-advised policy, as Kiswahili is an official language of the African Union and is gaining prominence across the continent and the world. Kiswahili has also gained ground in academic circles globally.

The language is today taught in some of the best universities in Europe and the United States. It is now also a school subject in South Africa and Botswana, with Namibia and other countries also showing interest.

If the policy is adopted, the Grade 8 candidates will have to choose between Kiswahili and sign language. This is ridiculous, as the two are not interchangeable.