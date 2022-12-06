Uphold education standards

News that learners in public primary schools outperformed their counterparts in private institutions in competency-based curriculum (CBC) practical assessments is welcome.

It is a familiar trend of improving performance in the past three years. Private primary schools have for decades now bettered public institutions in national examinations and created a culture of inequality in education at the lowest level.

The information is part of an evaluation report compiled by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, which hasn’t been made public yet. Given the heavy investment in public education by taxpayers, it is only right that they get value for it.

The government has now achieved the 1:1 learner-to-textbook ratio and the majority of schools have trained teachers on the government payroll, although gaps still exist.

It is, therefore, not hard to associate resourcing with good results and demand more.

It is the primary responsibility of the state to not only ensure access but quality education for its citizens. Basic education is also a right enshrined in the Constitution for the benefit of Kenyan children and, as such, public schools should ideally set the standards for the sector.

Private education should be optional for those who opt to and can afford it, rather than a forced choice. The Ministry of Education also has the responsibility of monitoring private schools to ensure that high standards of education are maintained; for there are no private and public children.

Sadly, the directorate of quality assurance and standards at the ministry is poorly staffed and underfunded. Officers rarely go to the field and when they do so, visit only a few schools.