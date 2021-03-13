Uphold the dignity and stability of Tanzania

  • One of the things that Africans respect about Tanzania is that it is a dignified society that conducts itself in a civilised and polite manner.
  • This is the time for East Africa, the whole of Africa and nations of goodwill to offer their unstinting support to the people of Tanzania.

The United Republic of Tanzania, that bastion of tolerance, political stability and politeness in East Africa, is going through a terrible time. There is speculation and rumours about the politics, security and constitutional stability of that nation.

