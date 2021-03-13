Uphold the dignity and stability of Tanzania

The United Republic of Tanzania, that bastion of tolerance, political stability and politeness in East Africa, is going through a terrible time. There is speculation and rumours about the politics, security and constitutional stability of that nation.

President John Pombe Magufuli has not been seen in public since February 27. Failure by officials to explain the whereabouts and status of the President is unfair to the people and dangerous to the constitutional order of the Republic.

As we saw in Malawi, when politicians, the security establishment and the military try to formulate secret solutions to the complexities of State from deep within the darkness of the national security bubble, it is the sovereign rights of the people, including the right to choose leaders, that are trampled upon by officials who claim, without justification beyond self-importance, to care more for the security and stability of the motherland than anyone else.

Dignified society

There is no power vacuum in Tanzania. There is no political instability in Tanzania. The country is a stable and mature democracy with a good Constitution, which has provisions governing every eventuality. The conduct of the affairs of State is governed, not by the goodwill, passions or presumed patriotism of its political and bureaucratic worthies or the faceless powermen of the Deep State, but by law.

One of the things that Africans respect about Tanzania is that it is a dignified society that conducts itself in a civilised and polite manner, even when the business at hand is war, as happened against Idi Amin, the Ugandan dictator, in the 1970s. The pride of the nation and its standing in the family of nations must be upheld at all times.

This is the time for East Africa, the whole of Africa and nations of goodwill to offer their unstinting support to the people and Republic of Tanzania and their democratic government and leadership, including President Magufuli.