Upheld MP conviction boon to anti-graft war

The High Court has struck a mighty blow to corruption by upholding Sirisia MP John Waluke’s conviction by a Magistrate’s Court.

Justice Esther Maina dismissed the MP’s appeal against his conviction and sentencing over a Sh297 million maize scandal.

Now Waluke, who had been set free pending appeal, is headed back to jail.

Of course, it is not quite over yet as Waluke, who was sentenced to 67 years in prison, and his co-accused, Grace Wakhungu, jailed for 69 years for fraud, can still appeal the ruling. Waluke was fined Sh727 million and Wakhungu Sh707 million.

The case is tangible proof that the country is on the right track in the war against corruption.

Both convicts may be well-connected and influential but that did not hamper the prosecution of the case.

Other high-profile corruption suspects must be cringing in fear after Justice Maina said the sentences were “not excessive” and were “within the law”.

It is also a triumph for the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, whose investigations led to the 2013 graft case.

It confirms that institutions established to protect the public interest and resources can effectively play their role.

Besides, the conviction of a sitting MP on graft charges demonstrates the independence of the Judiciary—the third arm of the government alongside the Executive and the Legislature.

However, there is still more work to do as there are many pending cases involving senior government officials, including sitting and former governors. T

he Judiciary, which got a shot in the arm with the recent appointment of more Court of Appeal judges, and President William Ruto’s promise to ensure increased funding for the justice sector, must step up its efforts to clear the huge backlog of cases, including graft trials, which have been pending for up to five years.