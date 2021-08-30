Up safety at building sites

Two incidents in Nairobi and Kiambu counties have in the past one week raised questions about safety at construction sites. The collapse of a crane in Nairobi about five days ago claimed nine lives. There have been similar accidents in other towns, raising concern about the safety of the scores of people to be found at every construction site.

In the Kiambu incident last evening, 10 people were feared trapped in rubble after a five-storey building under construction collapsed. Though no deaths had been confirmed by last evening, there was grave concern at the risk faced by construction workers and passersby. It could turn grimmer after the ongoing rescue efforts.

This comes after the collapse at Hurlingham, Nairobi, of a crane that was being dismantled at a 14-storey building. The construction industry is so vital as a direct contributor to development and a source of jobs for Kenyans. The industry accounts for nearly six per cent of the gross domestic product and employs about a million people. Its total wage bill is some Sh3.2 billion.

A recent study by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre has blamed the high rate of injuries and deaths in the construction sector on negligence in ensuring workers’ safety. There is a need to evaluate the factors that contribute to accidents at construction sites for urgent apt measures to mitigate them.

The focus is on technical factors, skills, the working environment, and occupational health and safety practices. The technical factors include regular maintenance of construction equipment. The construction boom in Nairobi has been cited as fuelling the high rate of fatal accidents.

The Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health recorded 237 accidents in a four-year period, with 32 deaths in Nairobi. Many other workers were injured.