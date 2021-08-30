Up safety at building sites

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Two incidents in Nairobi and Kiambu counties have in the past one week raised questions about safety at construction sites. The collapse of a crane in Nairobi about five days ago claimed nine lives. There have been similar accidents in other towns, raising concern about the safety of the scores of people to be found at every construction site.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.