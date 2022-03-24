Up fight against hunger

The latest response to the perennial food shortages in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), though commendable, is unsustainable. It is, indeed, a stark reminder that a lot more needs to be done.

Nearly three million people are in need of relief assistance. It is projected that this will have risen to 3.5 million by June. Almost every year, the authorities find themselves scrambling to avert deaths from starvation. But the suffering continues.

It is encouraging that the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has teamed up with Kenya Defence Forces to distribute livestock feeds in the counties affected by drought. These counties — more than half of the 47 devolved units — need urgent help to cushion the vulnerable communities.

Counties classified in the drought-alarm phase are Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo, Samburu, Baringo and Mandera, all vast areas. Being monitored are West Pokot, Garissa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Laikipia, Meru North, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi and Kitui.

The NDMA has since last October distributed 101,200 bags of feeds with aid from the European Union and has spent Sh405 million in 17 counties. Support from the military has enabled the transportation and distribution of feeds to the far-flung areas worst hit by the shortages. Poor short rains last year have been fingered for the crisis. It has been forecast that the long rains will be inadequate, worsening the situation.

What is needed, however, is to build long-term resilience. NDMA support for strategic boreholes and water storage tanks in health and educational institutions is the best approach. Drought coordination structures like the country steering groups are useful. Instead of knee-jerk interventions, sink more boreholes and start community irrigation schemes.