Up efforts to tame cancer

One of the biggest health challenges today is cancer, which is a major killer. The most damning statistics indicate that 16 out 100 Kenyans are likely to contract cancer before the age of 75 and 12 could die.

The most common types include breast and prostate cancer, which continue to ravage women and men. As the World Cancer Day was marked yesterday, Kenya could not have missed the opportunity to continue to raise awareness on this scourge.

The increasing numbers of cancer cases have been blamed on lack of early screening, high cost of diagnosis and medical personnel shortcomings.

It has been documented time and again that, discovered in its early stages, cancer is treatable. There are many patients who, thanks to early and consistent treatment after being diagnosed with cancer, have had those infected cells removed from their bodies. They can now go on with their normal lives.

According to the latest reports, breast, cervix, throat and colon cancers are the leading types in Kenya. The world records 42,116 cases, 27,092 deaths a year, or 115 cases and 74 deaths daily. There is, however, hope in the theme of the World Cancer Day, “Together it is possible”. This is through co-operation across borders to stop the spread of the disease.

Cancer is Kenya’s third-leading cause of death after infectious and heart diseases, contributing seven per cent of total deaths annually. Over 28,500 new cases are diagnosed and 22,100 people die, depriving the country of a healthy workforce.

The ongoing national cancer control measures are crucial. Health sector stakeholders, civil society and the general public must join hands to fight cancer.

This can be achieved through effective tobacco control, reducing alcohol intake or abstaining from alcohol, adopting a healthy diet and engaging in regular physical exercises. The grave cancer threat can be tamed.