Up effort to end femicide

There has lately been a shocking increase in the number of women killed by their spouses or boyfriends and girls defiled by close relatives, including their own fathers and other assailants. This is a serious problem that needs to be urgently tackled to safeguard the lives of girls and women in society and enable them to achieve their dreams.

Defilement cases have been spiralling out of control, making homes, which should be safe havens, deadly for females. According to statistics, last year alone, some 5,009 cases of violence against women and girls were reported through the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) toll-free helpline. Thanks to the enhanced capacity of the police to handle these cases through special desks at the police stations, there has been increased community awareness.

However, not all the cases are reported as there is hardly enough capacity at the police stations and posts countrywide to capture everything. Also, there is a tendency by victims or their parents who opt to hush the matters and negotiate settlements within the family, to let off the callous offenders.

Heinous crimes

These heinous crimes are increasingly being committed by fathers, villagers and even police officers, who should ideally be protecting these vulnerable women. There has been an increase in incest cases as some devious fathers defile their own children, some of them infants, actually.

There has also been an increase in the number of women killed by their spouses or boyfriends. Many lives have been needlessly lost. It’s quite evident that SGBV is prevalent in homes and communities, undermining women’s right to safety.