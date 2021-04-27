Up effort to end femicide

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Defilement cases have been spiralling out of control, making homes, which should be safe havens, deadly for females.
  • Last year alone, some 5,009 cases of violence against women and girls were reported through the SGBV toll-free helpline.

There has lately been a shocking increase in the number of women killed by their spouses or boyfriends and girls defiled by close relatives, including their own fathers and other assailants. This is a serious problem that needs to be urgently tackled to safeguard the lives of girls and women in society and enable them to achieve their dreams.

Related

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: Change model to cut power prices

  2. Macharia Gaitho: ‘Tribal balance’ skews CJ hunt

  3. Kaltum Guyo: Referendum needed to curb abuse of police powers

  4. Scheaffer Okore: Trouble with loans is lack of transparency

  5. Makau Mutua: The Mwende Mwinzi vendetta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.