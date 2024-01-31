Up capacity to fight fires

Traders and jua kali artisans in Nairobi and Kajiado counties are counting losses running into millions of shillings following fires that razed business premises several days ago.

The busy market stalls on Jogoo Road near the City Stadium roundabout in Nairobi were razed on Tuesday night, leaving the owners in agony and despair. As often happens, hordes of onlookers just watched helplessly as the blaze wreaked havoc, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

This speaks volumes about the lack of capacity and preparedness to deal with fires and other calamities. And rub salt into the wounds of the traders, thieves took advantage of the confusion to steal some of the items salvaged from the fire.

In Kitengela Township of Kajiado County, property worth millions of shillings was reduced to ashes. The inferno is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault in one of the market stalls. It is a huge setback for the traders, as many of these small enterprises are not insured and, therefore, such incidents translate into direct losses for them. They will have to dig deeper into their pockets to repair their shops and restock them.

The Nairobi inferno occurred in an area prone to such incidents. And it extends all the way to Gikomba Market, a radius of several kilometres. Most of these small-scale traders sell secondhand clothes, shoes and household items.

Luckily, there were no deaths or injuries in the Tuesday fire, which is commendable. However, there is a need for serious precautions and to build the emergency capacity for quick responses. Fire safety must be enhanced through increased public awareness, and especially among the business owners.

Governor Johnson Sakaja pledged last year to build a fire station at Gikomba to serve the area just outside the central business district. There is no indication that it is coming soon.