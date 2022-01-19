Unravel bodies puzzle

Editorial

  • Police said more than 31 bodies have been retrieved from River Yala since January last year.
  • The bodies invariably had torture marks, severed fingers, acid burns and deep wounds on the head and were mostly male.

Reports that dozens of human bodies have been retrieved from River Yala over the past one year are alarming. Residents painted a traumatising picture of children, while on their way to school, spotting rotting bodies floating on the river in sacks or polythene bags. 

