Unlock Sh60bn to bail out cash-strapped counties

The counties have often come under severe criticism for corruption, mismanagement and outright theft of funds abetted by crooked insiders. These shortcomings hamper efficiency in the 47 devolved units.

However, this is only one side of the story. While it is true that many of the counties have totally failed to identify and enhance their own resources of revenue, they are also badly let down by the national government.

Their equitable share of national revenue is never disbursed on time. As a result, they have difficulties in meeting their own financial commitments, including paying suppliers and their own staff salaries. Indeed, the National Treasury continually fails the counties in a big way.

It is, therefore, encouraging that MPs have stepped in to try and unlock Sh60 billion for the counties to enable them to run their operations. The national government owes them that sum, but the money cannot be released as the Revenue Bill, 2024, has not been passed. The Bill should be enacted by June 10 or before the beginning of the new financial year.

Stop-gap measure

The lawmakers are exploring a possible stop-gap measure to allow National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to release funds to the counties. The MPs are considering legislation to enable the county governments to access their minimum share of the revenue guaranteed by Article 206(2) of the Constitution pending the enactment of the Division of Revenue Bill.

A country that has such a cherished parliamentary democracy, should not allow itself to get stuck in technicalities. Having a law to empower the Controller of Budget to authorise withdrawals of this minimum amount already charged from the Consolidated Fund makes sense.

It is a pity to have to push the counties to the point of grinding to a halt, not because there are no funds, but due to some technical mechanisms that must be complied with and which should have been anticipated and addressed.