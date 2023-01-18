Unlock police medicare

Medical cover is one of the most essential benefits an employer can grant to staff, as an unhealthy workforce cannot be relied upon to deliver.

This is so, yet the National Police Service (NPS) and other organisations in the public service sector face serious challenges.

Nearly 100,000 officers need reliable health cover as, besides the usual illnesses, many officers suffer serious injuries in the line of duty.

But there is a hitch in the changeover from the old insurer to a new one. A new consortium won a Sh8.8 billion tender last year to provide medical cover to NPS and the Kenya Prisons Service.

This new private deal eclipsed the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which has been dogged by serious shortcomings and inefficiencies, not to mention corruption.

However, it is unfair that it is taking so long to put the new scheme into operation, forcing the would-be beneficiaries to dig into their pocket to pay for their healthcare.

Registration is proving to be a headache but it should never be—if the touted private sector efficiency is anything to go by.

The only justification for outsourcing healthcare for the police service, an organisation with a countrywide reach, is that it should be much more efficient. Quite surprising, however, is that the police and prisons services turned their back on the NHIF at a time when there has been talk about strengthening the parastatal to play a more pivotal role in healthcare delivery. However, if the anticipated efficiency is not forthcoming, then the decision should be reviewed.

A well-funded and revamped NHIF would provide the answer to the healthcare challenge as an organisation that is not driven purely by the profit motive but more by public service.