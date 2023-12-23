Unlock mess to ensure a smooth traffic flow

The annual traffic menace that has become synonymous with the holiday transportation is playing out once again on the major highways. Some people travelling to their upcountry homes or to holiday resorts end up wasting a lot of time stuck in traffic jams.

This inconvenience they are subjected to speaks volumes about the endemic transport mismanagement and inadequate infrastructure.

In the past few days, some of the key highways have been clogged and brought to a standstill for hours. There are many notorious stretches in the Nairobi-Mombasa and Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret highways.

A lasting solution must be found, as the country has the capacity to ensure that travellers do not spend too many hours, sometimes a day or two just sitting in traffic jams. On the spot are traffic police, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and, of course, the Transport ministry.

One of the most notorious sections for gridlocks is the Gilgil stretch of the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. This calls for prudent traffic management and the use of modern technology to issue alerts so that motorists can seek alternative routes, as police clear the mess. Traffic jams waste fuel and time.

People will continue to travel during holidays as they get days off from work to go and join their relatives and friends in the celebrations. There has been a tremendous increase in motor vehicles on the roads, which has not been matched by building enough new roads and expanding existing ones.

Efficient public transport by road and railway is a distinguishing mark of development. The Transport ministry must lead the design and expansion of infrastructure to ease the movement of people and goods.