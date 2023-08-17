Unlock gender rule hitch

Of the progressive provisions of the 2010 Constitution, the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule has proved elusive. As a result, the skewed representation that it was meant to cure still sticks out like a sore thumb.

This is disappointing as the Constitution, which safeguards human rights and fundamental freedoms, states in Article 81 (b) that: “Not more than two-thirds of the members of elective or appointive bodies shall be of the same gender.” There is, indeed, no indication as to when it will ever be enforced.

In the 13th Parliament, there are 267 men and 81 women—or 77 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively. There has been some progress from the 10th Parliament, which had only 9.8 per cent women, and the 11th Parliament’s 20.7 per cent. A country that prides itself in democratisation is lagging far behind the other East African nations on this front.

In April, MPs promised to develop a bipartisan approach to realise the implementation of the gender rule. There has been no progress.

Therefore, Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa’s appointment of a 23-member multi-sectoral task force on its implementation is, though, welcome, long-overdue. The team has been given a six-month assignment to review, and analyse past proposals and advise on how to entrench the constitutional provision in both the public and private institutions.

Ironically, though, the team gazetted by CS Jumwa itself makes a mockery of the gender parity principle. It is composed of 20 women and only three men with both its co-chairpersons women. It is not two-thirds gender rule-compliant.