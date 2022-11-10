Unlock funds for counties

The proposal by senators to fast-track legislation to unlock Sh43.8 billion in additional funds for the counties is welcome.

The County Governments Additional Allocation Bill, 2022, if approved, will see the National Treasury release the funds due to counties, and which had been held after a court ruling quashed the lumping, in one kitty, of funds from the Exchequer with those of development partners to the counties.

The resolution of how to treat the conditional allocations—where development partners give funds, through the National Treasury, for use in counties for a specific function—will come as a sigh of relief to the devolved units. The additional allocations will take more funds to the grassroots, help to revive stalled development projects and ensure development reaches every part of the country.

The monies in question are meant for the provision of assorted medical equipment to select county hospitals, improvement of rural agriculture amid the ravaging effects of climate change, as well as funds for locust response, and improving housing in informal settlements.

These are, no doubt, important services and their speedy release should be of utmost priority. However, counties should safeguard the money against plunder by sealing all corruption loopholes.

Counties should also be encouraged and facilitated to create their own revenue so that at some point they generate even more than the allocation and may not even need the national government funding.

Allowing counties to collect their own revenue was so that Kenyans could contribute to the building of their local economies, participate in decisions on how best to use the collected funds, as well as audit and monitor its use by a government run by people they can easily access.