Unlock BBI stalemate

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Too much time and resources have gone into the BBI.
  • It is only logical that it moves to the next stage.

Constitutional reform has never been an easy journey, largely because of vested competing interests. This is why the ongoing disagreements in the joint National Assembly and Senate committee on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) need to be quickly resolved to clear the way for the planned referendum on the Constitution.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.