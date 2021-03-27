Unlock BBI stalemate

Constitutional reform has never been an easy journey, largely because of vested competing interests. This is why the ongoing disagreements in the joint National Assembly and Senate committee on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) need to be quickly resolved to clear the way for the planned referendum on the Constitution.

It is, therefore, encouraging to note that the joint Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly and the Senate has now hired two top consultants to advise on whether Parliament can reopen the BBI Bill and make some alterations before it is voted on.

The lawmakers have picked prominent Kenyan scholars, Prof Patricia Kameri-Mbote and Dr Collins Odote, to help them end the apparent stalemate. The committee’s co-chairpersons, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Kangema MP Muturi Kigano, should lead the push to get over this obstacle.

Pushing for changes

Too much time and resources have gone into the BBI, which got overwhelming endorsement by the majority of the counties. It is only logical that it moves to the next stage. The current hitch has arisen because some MPs are pushing for changes to the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2020 before it leaves Parliament.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has also cautioned that it would be unconstitutional for the BBI to propose the creation of 70 new constituencies and go ahead to determine where they should be. That is the electoral agency’s constitutional mandate.

The MPs have denied that there is a major stalemate, explaining that they just have some small disagreements that can be ironed out. It is, therefore, instructive that National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has given the committee 10 days to finalise the report.