Unjustified use of force to fight Covid-19 unwise

The blockade of Nairobi roads on Saturday night to enforce the curfew was an ill-thought out strategy in fighting Covid-19.

Although the intention was noble, the execution was awful and left the government with an egg on the face. It was wrong for the police to impose a blanket blockade and force everyone to stay out in the cold at night, exposing them to risks.

Ambulances carrying critical patients, families rushing their relatives to hospital, medical workers and all other essential service providers going to work or returning home from duty were all lumped together and punished for being out late.

Most Nairobi roads, such as Mombasa and Waiyaki and all their intersections, are undergoing major construction, which generally creates gridlocks affecting traffic movement, making it difficult for residents to reach their destinations on time.

This is not to downplay the fact that there is general indiscipline as many citizens flout the Covid-19 at will. Fighting the virus requires strict adherence to the regulations and every citizen has a personal and collective responsibility to do that.

Fighting the pandemic

Given the circumstances, there is a need for an honest conversation about the governments’ responses to the pandemic.

First, it must be acknowledged that the coronavirus has occasioned a lot of pain and grief to the citizens. Lockdown of counties, overnight curfews, long closure of schools and worship places as well as hotels and bars have led to collapse of businesses, massive job cuts and loss of earnings.

Secondly, the deaths and long periods of hospitalisation of those infected have tormented families. Yet, the citizens have seen millions of Covid-19 cash lost through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) or counties that failed to expand health facilities and, among others, install oxygen facilities.