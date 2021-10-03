Universities must adopt technology to stay afloat

Most universities are set to open this week for face-to-face learning for the freshmen and continuing students. Since March last year, most universities have kept students away, opting to teach online, while fresh admissions were delayed as the institutions explored options of handling students on campus.

Like other sectors, universities have felt the pain of Covid-19. Long closure and transition to virtual learning cut off funding for universities yet they had to meet recurrent expenditure. Evening classes that used to attract large numbers and generate huge incomes for the institutions have progressively declined and only to be exacerbated during the pandemic. But even before the pandemic, universities were struggling due to a combination of factors.

Universities have been expanding without proper planning. The expansion was largely driven by demand for higher education; there were many qualifiers seeking admission and the institutions readily opened their doors to absorb them.

In the craze to admit large numbers of fee-paying students, the universities were blinded and failed to contemplate their sustainability. Many created programmes and set up satellite campuses countrywide to bring degrees closer to the people.

So, when the government instituted measures to curb cheating in high school, which was the pipeline for the big numbers seeking higher education, the institutions were hamstrung. The honeymoon was over and the financial windfall collapsed. To date, they are grappling with huge debts. In fact, some are technically insolvent and only surviving because they are public entities with government backing.

Given the circumstances, the long break occasioned by the pandemic and the emerging realities ought to redefine the direction of university education in the country. Uptake of virtual learning has grown and there is evidence that it’s working and is the way to go.