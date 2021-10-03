Universities must adopt technology to stay afloat

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Since March last year, most universities have kept students away, opting to teach online, while fresh admissions were delayed.
  • Long closure and transition to virtual learning cut off funding for universities yet they had to meet recurrent expenditure.

Most universities are set to open this week for face-to-face learning for the freshmen and continuing students. Since March last year, most universities have kept students away, opting to teach online, while fresh admissions were delayed as the institutions explored options of handling students on campus.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.