Unity paramount in bid to solve challenges

President William Ruto used his Madaraka Day speech to address an issue that is close to the hearts of the Kenyan majority. This was during yesterday’s 61st celebration of internal self-rule. The revival of agricultural production is vital.

He was in Bungoma County, heartland of the agriculturally-rich Western Kenya, and naturally had to pay special attention to the virtually collapsed sugar sub-sector. At its peak, the sugar industry was the backbone of the local economy, with Mumias and Nzoia companies providing decent earnings to cane growers and boosting support enterprises.

President Ruto’s announcement that the government has written off Sh100 billion in debts accumulated by the sugar factories is good news for the growers and employees of the companies. Some Sh2 billion will also be pumped into sugarcane development through the state-owned millers.

This, though, is not the first time the government is funding revival of the struggling millers. Past efforts did not bear fruit. In contrast, subsidies to tea and coffee farmers have yielded better returns. Quite unpopular with the sugar belt is the planned privatisation of government-owned millers.

The rotational hosting in the counties of national day celebrations has enabled the President and his administration to tackle problems that are unique to the various regions. In Bungoma, food security was paramount.

This was crowned by the unveiling of 2,500 youth from 47 counties trained to boost agribusiness, being the first beneficiaries of an agripreneur programme.