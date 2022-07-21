Union misleading teachers

Teachers have for a long time agitated for better pay and terms of service. They offer a crucial service and deserve dignified treatment. Teachers’ unions have been at the forefront of this agitation. To their credit, teachers are now better remunerated than 20 years ago, when many of them would struggle to put food on the table or even educate their children.

However, due to various factors, the trade unions appear to have ceded much of their influence and bargaining power to the employer, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), to the detriment of their members.

The latest demand by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) for a 60 per cent pay rise for its members is a result of disaffection by members. Last year, the unions agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that did not incorporate any monetary gain for teachers. The union officials signed the agreement without considering that the previous CBA mainly benefited senior teachers and those in administrative positions, leaving out the bulk of the members, which comprises classroom teachers.

Even as Knut negotiates with TSC, they will do so from a weak position because the agreement they signed is legally binding on them. Furthermore, they revised their recognition agreement, which, among other things, makes Knut solely a union for primary school teachers. Strangely also, they agreed to a clause that strips them of the power to call for industrial action without the employer’s permission.