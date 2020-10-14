Unesco prize good news

During these days when the country is starved of good news, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rear its ugly head and politicians put their selfish interests before everything else, nothing is a gratifying as winning external accolades. It is even much better when the praise is from an international organisation or agency not in pursuit any stake or driven by their own gain.

It is even more gratifying when the recognition is earned not by the government or its agency, which have a lot of resources at their disposal, but a small non-governmental organisation or an individual. Against the bleak background of the pandemic that has ravaged the country for half a year, a Kenyan organisation that not many may know about has been feted by a key United Nations agency.

The Girl Child Network of Kenya has won this year’s Unesco prize for girls’ and women’s education by promoting access to quality primary school education for vulnerable children. The project, Our Right to Learn –Reaching the Unreached, won the NGO the coveted award.

Unknown to many Kenyans, The Girl Child Network has enabled many children, especially girls, to get quality learning and complete their primary school education. It has, since 2012, reached 51,936 children in 240 primary schools through education programmes and provision of gender- and disability-friendly facilities. This has provided a welcome push to the recent focus on improving the chances of the girl-child that has gone a long way in redressing traditional marginalisation.

It is an aspiration to the able to contribute to the search for solutions to the socioeconomic problems afflicting the country. The message here is that good deeds will always attract attention and those behind them will one day be recognised. This prize is the best proof that NGOs that are diligent and transparent can play a key role in socioeconomic progress.