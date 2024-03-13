Unanimous Senate vote for housing levy is a betrayal

The lawmakers have once again demonstrated that they do not take seriously the concerns of the people they purport to represent in the Senate and the National Assembly.

Or how else would one explain the unanimous vote in the Senate for the controversial housing levy?

Nothing has lately raised as much public anger as what has been described as a raid on the workers’ shrinking payslips by the government to pay for its pet projects.

One, of course, is the housing levy and the other the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Yesterday, the government was handed a major victory in its push to entrench the controversial housing levy in law after Kenya Kwanza senators defeated amendments proposed by the minority side.

The amendments had been expected to bring some relief to the majority of Kenyans grappling with the high cost of living as a result of increases in the prices of basic commodities and fuel.

However, it is not only the Kenya Kwanza Senators, who have abandoned fellow Kenyans in their hour of need.

Misappropriation of funds

Only 10 Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition senators voted against the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023.

Another 10 were nowhere to be seen, as 27 Senators voted ‘Yes’.

The Bill proposes that the levy be pegged on the gross salary of an employee or other income received or accrued. It has some significant potential advantages, including easing the national housing crisis.

The shortage of housing units is estimated at over two million. The levy will also raise capital to build houses and stimulate economic growth by creating jobs in the construction sector.

It will also boost manufacturing and retail businesses that supply construction materials. It is also an opportunity for low-income earners to own homes.

However, one of the biggest criticisms of the levy is making it compulsory for all employees to contribute to the fund.

This is particularly unfair to those who have already built their own homes or have housing mortgages through private initiatives.