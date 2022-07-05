Ultimatum on issuance of land titles laudable

With just about a month before he leaves office, President Kenyatta is keen to put a stamp on his legacy. One of the areas that he has paid a lot of attention to is resolving land disputes and helping individuals and institutions, including schools and other organisations, to acquire title to their parcels of land.

The President has issued an ultimatum on the issuance of title deeds, having started the process on June 22. At stake are a million out of six million titles issued during his administration. He has given Cabinet secretaries up to July 20 to have issued all the pending title deeds duly issued under the National Titling Programme.

This is part of his administration’s strategy to address historical land injustices. It has also enabled the government to secure natural resources and heritage sites, such the Mau Forest, from grabbers. It will also see all the land belonging to public institutions documented and title deeds issued.

The land sector has been notorious for high-level corruption with the registries in the grip of cartels for many years. Being a vital factor of production, land is, of course, scarce, hence the rampant speculation and outright theft.

During the President’s second and final five-year term, there has been an aggressive campaign to break up land cartels. The much-touted digitisation of land transactions is not over yet but some good progress has been made. The establishment of Ardhisasa, an online platform that allows one access to information on land and to carry out transactions, is a big plus.

Let the process be completed on time and to the satisfaction of all parties. Documentation of land ownership is critical as landowners can use their parcels for agriculture or real estate or as collateral for loans, which will spur economic growth.