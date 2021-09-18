UK travel move welcome

Britain’s decision to remove Kenya from its Covid-19 ‘Red List’ could not have come at a better time. Since April, travellers from Kenya have been banned from entering the United Kingdom due to the emergence of the highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant. This has dealt a big blow to the economy, especially the tourism sector.

It is highly unlikely that the UK would have relaxed its requirement if the risk was still high. According to the Kenyan Health ministry, there has been a decline in Covid-19 infections, with the positivity rate dropping from 14.5 per cent last month to seven per cent. The UK move will ease travel for official, business, and personal interest.

As High Commissioner Jane Marriot has acknowledged, the situation has been difficult but the two countries’ partnership remains strong. However, some Kenyans have criticised the “unilateral decision”, questioning whether it was warranted, in the first place.

The ‘Red List’ contains stringent rules for travel to the UK, even if one is fully vaccinated. They include taking a Covid-19 test three days before travel and two more on arrival in Britain, and being quarantined in a hotel after completing a passenger locator form.

The restrictions have posed a serious challenge for countries that have enjoyed close ties for years. They have made life difficult for the Kenyans who have interests in Britain, including a large number of students. British tourists have also missed out on their popular beach holidays and wildlife safaris.

The reasoning by the British government in categorising countries is that it was protecting its citizens from infection, especially new variants.

Every country must step up efforts to curb the spread of the virus. However, instead of the punitive ‘red lists’, co-operation to ensure vaccine equity is important. While donations to Kenya and other African countries from the US, Europe, and China are crucial, a more sustainable and predictable supply system should be supported by the developed countries.