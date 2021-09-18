UK travel move welcome

Editorial

By  Editorial

Britain’s decision to remove Kenya from its Covid-19 ‘Red List’ could not have come at a better time. Since April, travellers from Kenya have been banned from entering the United Kingdom due to the emergence of the highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant. This has dealt a big blow to the economy, especially the tourism sector.

