UK King’s coronation time for joy and reflection 

Today’s coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom is a milestone for the country, happening only for the second time in 70 years. This will be a big national event with pomp and pageantry at the Westminster Abbey in London.

The new king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September at the age of 96, became the Head of State on June 2, 1953.

This traditional ceremony will formalise his status as king, ending the mourning of his mother’s death after her long reign.

For Kenya, the invitation to President William Ruto to grace the occasion is significant. Other world leaders expected include French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and US First Lady Jill Biden, representing President Joe Biden.

Kenya and the UK enjoy cordial ties despite a painful episode early in the Queen’s reign. The UK waged a merciless war against Kenya, targeting the Mau Mau freedom fighters, in a period of stark oppression that remains etched in our country’s history.

But since Kenya gained independence in 1963, becoming a republic a year later, the two nations have engaged in fruitful cooperation in trade, investment and development for the benefit of their people. This was made possible through strengthening bilateral ties and also in the membership of the Commonwealth of Nations as equal partners.

Kenya has enjoyed special relations with the British monarchy. King Charles’s mother was visiting the then-British colony in February 1952, when her father died and she returned home as the new Queen. But today’s coronation is also an opportunity to reflect on the bloody and oppressive colonial past.

The clamour for compensation of the victims still simmers several decades later. This explains why campaigners from 12 Commonwealth countries have written to King Charles urging him to apologise for the horrible legacy of oppression, detentions and killings. It was a bloody chapter, with atrocities against a people demanding their independence.