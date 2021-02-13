Uhuru-Ruto public spats not good for the country

The rivalry between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto has reached a point of no return. On Friday, President Kenyatta dared DP Ruto to quit if he feels dissatisfied in government.

Yesterday, the DP said he won’t. These public pronouncements demonstrate that the leaders have parted ways and are only kept together by constitutional stipulations.

It is pretentious to imagine that the duo, who in their early years in office exhibited deep brotherhood, can continue to work together. Their relationship is fatally impaired and this has far-reaching ramifications on the government.

First, the two jointly appointed top government officials, including Cabinet and Principal secretaries. These individuals owe allegiance to their appointers. To the extent that the appointers have disagreed, loyalty and allegiance will shift and the result is paralysis in government.

Failed promises

Second, Jubilee came to power with a raft of promises. But eight years in office, its scorecard is unedifying. Few of the promises have been delivered while the bulk remain unfulfilled.

Failed promises have come to haunt the party leaders, which is the reason President Kenyatta is peeved that his deputy is quick to take credit for achievements but reluctant to own up for the let-downs.

Third, citizens get disillusioned when the President and the Deputy clash in public. When the two entered a pact to campaign and form government, it was out of their own designs. They sold their vision and were voted to run the country.