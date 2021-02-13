Uhuru-Ruto public spats not good for the country

By  Editorial

  • It is pretentious to imagine that the duo, who in their early years in office exhibited deep brotherhood, can continue to work together.
  • Their relationship is fatally impaired and this has far-reaching ramifications on the government.

The rivalry between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto has reached a point of no return. On Friday, President Kenyatta dared DP Ruto to quit if he feels dissatisfied in government.

