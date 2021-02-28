Uhuru, Mathuki golden chance to revitalise EAC

The change of guard at the East African Community should herald a new dawn for the region. Kenya’s Peter Mathuki has been appointed the EAC’s new chief executive.

At the same time, President Uhuru Kenyatta takes over as the chair of the community.

EAC requires fresh blood. It needs stability and fresh orientation to achieve its goals. In recent years, the community has been hurtling from one crisis to another due to several reasons, among them, poor funding, political mistrust and weak leadership that led to dysfunctional secretariat.

Various organs of the community, including the East African Legislative Assembly and the East African Court of Justice, have not been functioning optimally.

Meetings of Heads of State have been infrequent and, whenever they took place, not all attended. Most of its activities stalled and the community was heading in the wrong direction.

Major milestones have been missed. For instance, EAC was supposed to have implemented the Common Market Protocol in 2010. That was, essentially, to allow free movement of goods, people, services and capital. But that has not worked. The plan for a political federation fizzled out.

Such setbacks compelled Kenya to sign an Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) with Britain last year, unsettling EAC members. But Kenya’s position was that it could not wait endlessly for unimplemented regional business plans.

When EAC was revived more than 20 years ago, the objective was to create a large regional economic bloc where members would trade freely and also constitute a joint vehicle for negotiation with other regions.