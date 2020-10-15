Uhuru and Ruto should silence the war drums

The rising political temperatures due to premature campaigns is a matter of concern. It is still too early to put the country on the campaign mode and worse to turn the platforms for insults, intimidation and chest-thumping.

A foreigner visiting Kenya today would be excused for thinking that the country is preparing for elections. But that is the bane of our politics — contrived, selfish, parochial and vengeful.

Several times in the past, we have cautioned that the country requires a break from politics; that the citizens want space to conduct their businesses and get services from government.

Politicians have a responsibility to push for the delivery of the services to the people. But this is not happening. Instead, it is politicking every single waking day.

It is against this backdrop that we reinforce the view of foreign envoys based in Nairobi, who are asking President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to tone down on the politics.

As leaders of Jubilee Party, they owe Kenyans so much. They made so many promises but have hardly fulfilled them.

National unity

Take the case of promoting national unity. The ruling Jubilee has emerged as the most disunited party with disgruntled members and supporters.

National cohesion, equality and equity remain elusive. Party leaders routinely breach laws they pledged to uphold. Put simply, the internecine war in Jubilee is a recipe for chaos.

This is the reason why there are strong calls for the two leaders to make peace and silence the war drums. The country cannot continue on this trajectory and expect to remain safe and stable.

Ideally, we do not need foreign diplomats to preach to us to calm down the political tension.

It is our responsibility as citizens and taxpayers to demand stability and sanity within the government. Past experiences have gravely demonstrated the folly of vendetta-driven political campaigns and ethnic mobilisation.

Premature political campaigns, vitriol and diatribe should come to an end.