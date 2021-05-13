Uganda can do better

Long-serving Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni has begun his sixth elected presidential term with Wednesday’s inauguration in Kampala. The ceremony, attended by almost 10 foreign heads of state, is an indication of the esteem in which he is held in the region and Africa.

President Museveni is credited with the marked peace and stability his country has enjoyed in his 35-year reign. He has played a key role in economic development and social progress. However, the long reign is also the source of growing resentment from a people who gave him a hero’s welcome when he came to power in 1986 as a guerrilla leader.

Almost everyone believed him when he promised that he would only be in power for a short period to right the wrongs that had been entrenched by an inept military dictatorship. Ironically, he has stuck in since and shows no signs of leaving.

Human rights issue

In the January elections, the opposition put up a spirited campaign but the odds were stacked against the challengers. However, Ugandans deserve kudos for their determination to democratise their country, mainly through regular elections. The polls were marred by a brutal crackdown under the guise of enforcing Covid-19 protocols. It was more of a ploy to prevent the challengers from meeting and wooing the voters.