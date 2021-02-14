Two events good for golf

That the European Tour has exceptionally given Kenya a second event after Magical Kenya Open is laudable. Kenya Savannah Classic will be staged at Karen Country Club from March 23-26, just after it will have hosted the March 18-21 Magical Kenya Open Classic.

The additional tournament is a godsend for the local professionals, who only looked up to one tour event in a year. It will not only provide double exposure for the local players, especially who will not have performed well in the Kenya Open but also fans what with the caddies also set to reap big.

This year, 15 professionals — 12 Kenyans and three foreigners — who are members of the regional Safari Tour, are expected to qualify for the Kenya Open. They will be joined by seven regional amateurs, with six coming from Kenya.

Each of the tournaments will offer the same prize money of €1 million (Sh133 million) and 2,000 points towards the “Race to Dubai”. The country, too, is set to gain through the live broadcast of the two events, with an estimated 600 million fans globally expected to view the two tournaments.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour chief executive officer, noted that the addition of Kenya Savannah Classic to their 2021 schedule offers vital playing opportunities for their members.

The two events will also follow the rule of playing in a geographical clusters to reduce travelling during the pandemic.

While we commend the government for guaranteeing the prize money for the two events, the local players should cash on the opportunity to prepare well since making the cut and finishing in the top 10 will guarantee them good money. They should not only eye the cut but also victory, which will open the way for many other local players to the big stage.

The government, Kenya Open Golf Limited, who are the owners of the Kenya Open, and Kenya Golf Union (KGU) must cash in on the opportunity to develop the sport, which is still elitist.