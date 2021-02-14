Two events good for golf

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

That the European Tour has exceptionally given Kenya a second event after Magical Kenya Open is laudable. Kenya Savannah Classic will be staged at Karen Country Club from March 23-26, just after it will have hosted the March 18-21 Magical Kenya Open Classic.

Related

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: Properly regulate payments system

  2. Macharia Gaitho: Let UhuRuto quit together now

  3. Kaltum Guyo: Defund NCIC, boost justice system

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Populist response to coronavirus taking toll on Tanzania’s stature

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Folly of seeking foreign solutions to local problems problems

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.