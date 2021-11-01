Tweak laws to beat apathy

When Kenya registered voters for the first election in February 1961, the would-be voters were supposed to go to the registration centres and have their names entered on the roll.

In subsequent years, this was institutionalised and the voter registration was ritualised to an extent that it never evolved in tandem with the tallying and transmission of results. Some 60 years later, and despite the technological shifts, we still hope that we can attract the youth to the registration booths even as we manually carry out the exercise.

The voter apathy that we have witnessed is due to our lack of imagination on how to get the youth to the voters’ roll and the onus is now on Parliament to look at the regulations and enact friendly registration practices. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission cannot be expected to perform miracles on a generation that is digitally oriented. More so, we are paying the price for killing the civil society.

Many countries have managed to keep their voter registers up to date by automatically enrolling voters during routine interaction with the government. For instance, why can’t new voters be registered as they collect their identity cards? This automatic voter registration enfranchises a huge section of the populace, even where voting is not mandatory.

We risk, thanks to our archaic laws, silencing millions of voters by simply making the registration complicated. If we have digitised our taxation system and we have an e-government platform that captures all the data, why not the voter’s card? It’s the ‘s duty to come up with procedures that can have these voices captured for our democracy to thrive.

India, the largest democracy, with hundreds of millions of voters, automatically registers them during the census and that brings a lot of the new voters into the polling booth.