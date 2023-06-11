TSC should fill vacant school head positions

It is puzzling that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is unable to fill some 1,000 positions of school administrators that it has been advertising over the past six months. The apparent shunning of these job offers naturally raises questions. Are the requirements too tough for the applicants? Are teachers no longer interested in occupying those positions?

TSC has failed to attract enough applicants for the posts since December. The vacancies remain despite being re-advertised and the deadlines extended several times. The positions are those of chief principals, principals, deputy principals, head teachers and their deputies, and senior teachers and masters.

Public schools, especially those catering for students with special needs such as disability, are most affected with no qualified teachers stepping forward to be interviewed for the posts.

After the first round of advertisements, TSC filled 5,155 posts with 2,552 left unfilled. A re-advertisement in March attracted 1,591 applicants, leaving nearly 1,000 posts with no takers.

This is so and yet many schools do not have substantive administrators. Teachers’ trade unions now blame TSC for the crisis, accusing the employer of failure to promote teachers to grades that would easily qualify them to take up the offers.

They say some teachers have stagnated in lower grades for more than 10 years and are nearing retirement. This is bound to throw schools’ succession plans into disarray. Some 46,550 eligible secondary schoolteachers have not been promoted.

TSC sought Sh2.2 billion from the government to effect the promotions but got just about half of that. The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has accused TSC of not being keen on confirming the acting heads, many of them unqualified.