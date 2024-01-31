Try dialogue to resolve housing levy impasse

The housing agenda is going to dominate national discourse in the coming days. What is emerging is a sharp disagreement between various groups on how to go about implementing the government’s affordable housing programme. This is a matter that is at the core of President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration’s agenda for national development.

Recently, the Court of Appeal declined to allow the government to continue collecting the controversial housing levy, after declaring it illegal. However, the government will hear none of that and has apparently defied the court ruling.

It has maintained its hardline stance, pushing ahead with its contentious housing programme. It has reportedly ordered contractors, suppliers, developers and workers to proceed with the project despite the Appellate Court’s ruling. Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has declared that this key government initiative will go ahead as planned. This contravenes the President’s own pledge following a recent meeting with Chief Justice Martha Koome that he will abide by court orders, which he had earlier vowed to disregard.

An interesting development is the decision by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to move to the Supreme Court, saying that he is dissatisfied with the Court of Appeal’s refusal to allow the government to continue collecting the housing levy. The Speaker filed the notice on Tuesday. This is proving to be a highly divisive issue. Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s call for a national dialogue on the issue as a possible way out of the housing levy impasse might be worth considering. Such a discussion could probably provide an avenue to reach a wider consensus.

After all, this comes at a time when the majority of Kenyans are facing with tough economic challenges. The housing levy is just going to compound matter.