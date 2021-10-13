Triumph over malaria

  • Malaria is still the second biggest cause of reported deaths after respiratory infections, with nearly 70 per cent of the country’s 46 million people at grave risk.
  • The malaria vaccine — the product of 30 years of development — was piloted in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi.

The development of a malaria vaccine is one of the biggest breakthroughs against a disease that has for years been one of the major health challenges. The Covid-19 pandemic may have stolen the limelight from this equally fatal disease but malaria remains a big burden for, especially for the public health sector. Every year, the country reports nearly 3.5 million new clinical cases and 10,700 deaths.

