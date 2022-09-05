Tribute to Raila Odinga, a patriot for all seasons

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga may have lost his petition in the Supreme Court yesterday but he has taken his latest setback in his stride. The seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome unanimously dismissed his election petition challenging outgoing Deputy President William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 poll.

However, Mr Odinga, true to his word, said he respected the verdict, though saying that he did not necessarily agree with the apex court’s findings and dismissal of the evidence presented by his team of lawyers. He said as a firm supporter of the rule of law he will abide by it.

This was the Azimio flagbearer Odinga’s fifth stab at the presidency. It has ended in such a low for him. However, that is superceded by his contribution to the struggle for democracy and human rights in the country, which will go down in the annals of Kenya’s political history.

It will be recalled that, in 2017, Mr Odinga challenged outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in the same court and triumphed. The court then agreed with his view that there were “irregularities and illegalities” that made the election not free and fair. Interestingly, he chose not to run in the repeat election that year, having boycotted it over unmet demands, clearing the way for President Kenyatta’s re-election.

This time the ruling was not in his favour but he was measured in his reaction and, more significantly, appealed to his supporters throughout the country to remain calm. This is a positive sign and should smoothen the way for the process to swear in President-elect Ruto on September 13. This means that Dr Ruto’s swearing-in can go ahead without any conflict.

The country needs to move on, with the new administration getting a chance to implement its agenda for Kenyans, as UDA and Kenya Kwanza candidate Ruto promised during his presidential campaigns, leading to his victory on August 9. The healing after the bruising electoral battle must now begin.

Although Mr Odinga has not said whether he will be exiting the political scene after his petition loss, he deserves kudos for his contribution to making Kenya a better place, where the rights of all citizens are protected. He has put many years in the struggle, paying a personal price as a political detainee for nearly 10 years. That was also a huge sacrifice by his family, especially his wife, Ida, who was left to look after their children.

Second Liberation

Mr Odinga would later be among the heroes and heroines of what has been dubbed the Second Liberation. This was the struggle for the restoration of multi-party rule. The generally free and fair elections that the country is so proud of, and which are acknowledged beyond our borders as a mark of political development, is something that he has personally contributed to immensely. He has made a mark in the formation of strong and well-organised parties and coalitions. This is something he can continue to support as an elder statesman.

His failure to win the presidency a record five times is not a blot on his character. Having shown such a good example, the peace has prevailed in the country throughout the election season should prevail. The main player has shown the way to go by supporting the judicial process of filing the petition. This should not be soiled by goons purporting to act for him. A supporter cannot be more aggrieved than the candidate.

The winning side should also demonstrate political maturity and magnanimity by celebrating their victory in a civilised manner. The President-elect is, no doubt, aware that, as he assumes the national leadership, he becomes the leader of all Kenyans, whether or not they voted for him. He is no longer just a party leader but also a Head of State.

The Supreme Court only gave a summary of their judgment. Hopefully, in the more detailed account, they will shed light on the remarks that the Azimio candidate and his team took issue with. This should be in the spirit of further strengthening our electoral and democratic system.

The apex court also addressed itself to apparent shortcomings in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that, in the fullness of time, will have to be addressed. For now, let the victors organise themselves to set their administration in motion and begin to serve their fellow Kenyans once the celebrations are over.