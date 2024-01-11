Treat Kenyans abroad fairly

Remittances from Kenyans abroad are a major source of foreign exchange that the country badly needs to meet its financial obligations.

This important contribution to the economy by the Kenyan expatriates explains the active support from the government to those seeking jobs overseas. President William Ruto has since assuming office last year also personally sought jobs for Kenyans overseas, including the Middle East.

According to the Central Bank, the diaspora is the country’s top foreign exchange earner, exceeding exports such as tea, coffee and horticulture.

In 2022, diaspora remittances rose by 8.3 per cent to Sh642.3 billion. The transfers have overtaken tourism and crop exports as a source of foreign exchange, underlining their immense impact. It is, therefore, important that the goose that lays the golden egg is taken good care of. This is not happening, as the cries about the treatment by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) confirm.

Kenyans living in the diaspora are integral of the economic progress back home, contributing significantly to the nation’s growth and development. Through their remittances, investments, knowledge and skills, they are playing a pivotal role in making the country more competitive globally.

The government has always reiterated that it values the diaspora contributions to economic and social progress. The impact is being felt in various sectors, including technology, real estate, tourism and export-based enterprises.

KRA has come under severe criticism from Kenyans abroad, who have accused its officials of harassment, double taxation and discrimination.

A team of more than 1,200 representatives have expressed their displeasure over “unsettling experiences” at airports. This is an issue that has been raised before and which calls for serious attention and consultations. The Kenyan expatriates have also complained about exorbitant levies on their luggage.