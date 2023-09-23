Tread with caution in push for Haiti mission

The choice of Kenya to lead the UN Haiti peace mission is a vote of confidence in its role in international diplomacy. However, the 1,000 Kenyan police officers will be going into a country that has reached a breaking point while other nations have opted out of the risky business.

Haiti descended into chaos in July 2021 after mercenaries assassinated President Jovenel Moïse. Today, armed gangs control more than 80 per cent of the capital, Port-au-Prince, where our police officers will be based. They will join and lead about 10,000 Haiti police overpowered by marauding gangs.

The Kenyans will be heading a UN unit to stabilise a country that has been left at the mercy of unruly mobs. For a country that has distinguished itself in international peacekeeping, this is yet another assignment it is determined to deliver.

President William Ruto sought a unified approach to solve the Haiti crisis during the just-concluded 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

As President Ruto put it, Kenya is committed to helping people still suffering from a bitter legacy of slavery, colonialism, sabotage and neglect. This case is the ultimate test of international solidarity and collective action.

Haitians have been let down by the international community, which has left the South American nation in utter despair. Kenya’s engagement took a major step forward following a high-powered fact-finding mission after President Ruto agreed to get fully involved and help resolve the Haiti crisis sparked by political instability, a devastating earthquake and humanitarian challenges.

However, this is a potentially dangerous situation that Kenya is getting into, but which calls for caution. Already, the country is engaged in the African Union mission to stabilise Somalia, which remains a big burden. This new Kenya-led UN mission should be carefully handled to avoid getting entangled in another deadly mess.

Haiti has been ravaged by political instability, a devastating earthquake and humanitarian challenges that require international support to address numerous issues.