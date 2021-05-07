Tread very cautiously on referendum campaigns

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Efforts must be made to ensure the referendum does not aid in spreading the virus.
  • That the economy is bleeding and spending huge sums just to change the law is not wise.

The country is headed for a referendum to change the Constitution after the National Assembly passed the proposed amendment Bill this week. Although the Senate has not passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, that is inconsequential.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.