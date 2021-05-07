Tread very cautiously on referendum campaigns

The country is headed for a referendum to change the Constitution after the National Assembly passed the proposed amendment Bill this week. Although the Senate has not passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, that is inconsequential.

Article 257 (10) of the Constitution states that if Parliament or either of the Houses fails to pass the Bill, it will be submitted to the public for a vote. Essentially, Parliament has a minimal role in the process of amending the Constitution through a popular initiative. In itself, that is contentious. Relegating Parliament to a conveyor belt in such a key undertaking is fraught with perils.

Even so, the country should now focus on the referendum. But there are critical issues to deal with. First, the referendum is coming against the backdrop of Covid-19, which has ravaged the country and caused so much disruption.

Bitter rivalries

The upshot is that campaigns and mobilisation for the vote must be done wisely. The usual mass rallies and whirlwind tours have to be minimised. Efforts must be made to ensure the referendum does not aid in spreading the virus. Tied to this is cost. The economy is bleeding and spending huge sums just to change the law is not wise.

Second, referendums evoke strong emotions because of their political implications. Already, the debate has sparked bitter rivalries that are bound to get worse when campaigns begin. Matters are further complicated by the fact that the referendum is coming just a year before President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term ends. The link with transition is inescapable, which is bound to raise stakes and make the situation toxic.